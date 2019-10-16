Dr. Drew Opens up About the Intense ‘The Masked Singer’ Security Measures

Dr. Drew Pinsky was the most recent celebrity to be unmasked on The Masked Singer and is now detailing his super secretive experience on the hit Fox show. When the singing competition made it’s debut in America last fall, fans wondered how big of a secret everyone’s identities really were to those apart of the show, including those behind the scenes, but Pinsky describes his experience in vivid detail revealing just how far the producers really go to keep their identities a secret. After disguising himself as the eagle and belting out Meatloaf, it seems as though he didn’t win over the audience after going head-to-head with the penguin.

“The moment you leave your front door you’re in a hoodie and a mask,” he told ET. “They won’t let you show skin, you have white clothes on so they don’t know that race you are or anything, and you’re not allowed to speak.”

“You do not speak when spoken to,” he added. “You don’t say a word until you enter your trailer.”

“Then somebody comes into the trailer, you leave the trailer and go to the stage, and you’re not allowed to speak to anybody until you start singing,” he continued.

While staying quiet can be a struggle in and of itself, he said the hardest part was not being able to show any gratitude to the staff.

“There were people I wanted to thank, that I was grateful for, and I couldn’t do that,” he explained. “I’d have to find a producer and they would have to go thank so and so, otherwise I couldn’t even communicate to anybody. It’s weird.”

Things are so secretive when it comes to the competition, that even family members of contestants may not even know. Pinksy, who did tell his wife Susan — who had to sign a non-disclosure agreement — wasn’t even going to tell his 26-year-old triplets, Paulina, Douglas and Jordan, but they started getting suspicious when a vocal coach starting coming over to their house to help him prepare.

“They started showing up three days a week, [and my son] said, ‘What’s going on here?’ I went, ‘Sign this non-disclosure agreement and then I’ll tell you,’” he said. “[The producers] are pretty clear that if it leaks anywhere, get the [NDA] out and make them sign.”

While Pinksy said he was going to go more of a classical route on stage performing songs by Michael Bublé and Frank Sinatra, as soon as he put his costume on, he had “to go a totally different direction” which is something that was even more of an uncomfortable thing for him.

The only regret he says he had was getting eliminated because he was ready to keep going.