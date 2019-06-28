‘Double Shot at Love’: Who Did Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino Pick in the Finale?

Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino have finally found women they’re not scrambling to call a cab for, with the Jersey Shore stars choosing whom they wanted to date outside the house in the season finale of Double Shot at Love. Going into Thursday’s finale of the MTV dating show, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino found themselves torn when it came to choosing between the final four women — Pauly pursuing Nikki and Derynn and Vinny smitten by both Elle and Alysse.

With such an important decision at hand, the bachelors called in the best judges of characters they know in the form of a visit from both of their moms — and Uncle Nino.

After a slightly awkward family dinner, the moms weighed in on their winners, and they definitely didn’t hold back.

Derynn’s energy struck the moms as flighty, while they warned Pauly to “be careful” with Nikki.

“She’s crazy for him, but does she know him?” Vinny’s mom asked.

“My mom’s not too fond of Nikki or Derynn, so this is a difficult thing here,” the DJ told the camera after getting the breakdown on the women he was pursuing.

As for Vinny’s women, the moms noticed that while Alysse was “grounded,” she was also a little quiet. Elle, on the other hand, was deemed “very sweet” but ultimately lacking a future with Vinny.

“Alysse did a good job with my mom in the kitchen, and I think my mom liked her more because of that,” Vinny said, decompressing later. “I have to listen to my mom’s opinion, but I also have to make my own decision at the end of the day.”

A future with the Jersey Shore bachelors hanging in the balance, things were emotional for everyone heading into the final cab ceremony. While the guys noted they weren’t “in love,” they were hoping that choosing the right woman would lead them to a “crazy expedited” place in their relationship.

“I can see Elle fitting in at the Shore more than Alysse,” Vinny noted, explaining he wasn’t quite sure why they connected so much.

As for Pauly, he was nervous about how “intense” Nikki was, explaining, “I’ve been blinded by love in the past, but it wasn’t necessarily the healthiest thing for me.”

The heart wants what it wants, however, and when it came time to choose the woman they most saw a future with, Vinny gave his heart to Alysse, while Pauly shockingly chose to stay single, sending both women home.

“The reason I’m making the choice that I’m making is because I can picture myself with this person on the outside,” Vinny explained.

Pauly D echoed, “Who knows what could have been if I had built the connection on Derynn earlier on, but the connection came a lot later.”

As for the warnings about Nikki the DJ had gotten all season, Pauly feared he had found “the wrong love” at the end of everything, sending her home in a shocking double elimination.

“The best thing to be in this process is honest,” he explained. “And that’s what I was, honest.”

