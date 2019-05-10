‘Double Shot at Love’: Vinny Guadagnino Takes on ‘Ultimate Mama’s Boy’ Reputation

Vinny Guadagnino is trying to lose a certain reputation from his Jersey Shore days in his search for love.

In Thursday’s episode of Double Shot at Love, the new MTV reality dating show featuring Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and his BFF from the Shore days, the pals took their playful rivalry to the Oval Office with a “presidential” debate.

Promising to “Make America Guido Again” by banning all guns except the muscles hiding under his suit, the Keto Guido first tackled a major misconception people have about him after watching him on Jersey Shore.

“I would say the biggest misconception about me is that I am the ultimate mama’s boy,” he began. “I am a mama’s boy, I will admit. I love my mom — she taught me everything I know, but the thing is I never lived in my mom’s house, my mom lived in my house.”

Explaining further, Vinny revealed the house people had seen him living in with his mom throughout the latter seasons of the MTV reality show was actually one he had bought her.

“I bought my mom a house, and I chose to live in the basement while I gave my mom the rest of the upstairs,” he admitted.

The speech worked, with Zuljeily gushing to the camera, “Vinny bought a house for his mom? I’m melting.”

Vinny may have gotten the majority vote, but that doesn’t mean Pauly D didn’t score some major points with the women in the hunk department, especially when it came to talking about 5-year-old daughter Amabella.

“Having kids is one of the most amazing experiences of my entire life,” he said during his time at the podium. “It’s the first time I ever loved something or somebody more than I loved myself.”

Holly’s love for the DJ was officially solidified at this point, with her confessing, “The way he speaks about his daughter just makes me know that he’s such a great dad and is going to be such an amazing father to our future kids.”

