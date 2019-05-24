‘Double Shot at Love’: Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino Go After the Same Girl

Will liking the same woman tear Jersey Shore best friends Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino apart?

Throughout Double Shot at Love, MTV’s newest dating show featuring the Shore stars, the women have been pretty split when it comes to which bachelor they’re feeling romantically. But in Thursday’s episode, tensions were running high when Elle decided to pursue Pauly D after connecting with Vinny on a romantic date.

“I feel like I do have a good connection with Vinny, but I know I need to get to know Pauly, too,” she explained to the camera. “It’s just time. I need to make a move on him so he doesn’t friend-zone me.”

Spending more time with the DJ on their group roller skating date, Elle was definitely feeling him as well as Vinny, saying, “Pauly is just… his personality is super contagious; he’s always positive; he makes me laugh and that is important to me in a relationship. So I’m gonna try and see if there’s a romantic connection there as well.”

Vinny, meanwhile, was unaware that his number one woman in the house was weighing her options with his best friend, that is until he sees Pauly get a text from Elle asking him to meet her outside.

“I’m like, ‘Wait, are you sure she didn’t mean to text my phone?’ ” said Guadagnino. “Didn’t we have this amazing connection together?”

“I’m a little butt-hurt,” he admitted. “She was my first lady.”

Spending more time with Pauly, Elle wasted no time telling him her true feelings.

“I wanted you to know I still am interested in you,” she told him directly.

And despite their bro bond, Pauly D seemed pretty into Elle as well.

“I told you that you’re my type,” he told her before leaning in for a kiss. “I definitely feel a connection.”

As the two made out, Pauly admitted he might be making waves with his friend as he made out with her girl.

“I never thought this would be happening right now, but the kiss was amazing,” he told the camera before breaking the news to Vinny.

“Don’t ever talk to me,” Vinny told him upon hearing about the make-out, to which Pauly pleaded, “Don’t be mad at me, bro.”

“This process is going to get harder and harder,” Pauly predicted. “Me and Vinny both vibe with Elle. Now it’s down to the point we’re catching feelings for the same girl.”

And while Vinny admitted to being “a little salty,” the Keto Guido couldn’t fault Elle or his friend for the connection.

“I’m a little in my feelings toward Elle now, but at the same time what can I say to the girl?” he asked the camera. “I’m kissing other women in front of her, so it’s only fair … she’s playing both sides, and she has the right. So I only hate her a little bit.”

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

