‘Double Shot at Love’: Pauly D Puts the Women to the Test With Child Acting as Daughter Amabella

Jersey Shore BFFs Pauly D and Vinny didn’t leave their Prank War Champions title behind stepping into the Double Shot at Love house.

In a sneak peek of Thursday’s newest episode of the MTV dating show featuring Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, the bachelors put the remaining women vying for their hearts to the test, introducing them to a child actor portraying Pauly D’s 5-year-old daughter Amabella.

As Elle, Derynn and Marissa attempt to show they’re stepmother material during a tea party with the fake Amabella, Pauly and Vinny watch from upstairs, steering the young actress’ lines from afar.

“We’re having a tea party with Amabella and she’s bringing her dolls. We are literally in mommy mode,” Elle tells the cameras nervously. “Like, oh my God, this is his precious little girl. We cannot f— this up.”

Looking to shake things up a bit, the DJ prompts the little girl to guess the women’s ages, giving a hilarious answer when asked how old 25-year-old Derynn looks.

“Um, 58?” she guesses, earning giggled from everyone, including Derynn.

Much to the boys’ delight, Derynn bursts out laughing, taking it like a champ.

“Did this girl just say that to me?” she recalls later to the camera, laughing. “Like, what the f—.”

Derynn’s ability to play along with the joke spoke volumes to Vinny, who said of the interaction with imitation Amabella, “By Derynn just laughing off the fact that this little girl said that she looked 58 years old, I give her a lot of props. These women are all doing a really good job.”

While “Amabella” might not really have been Pauly’s daughter, the MTV star has been open about how important finding a partner who can fit into his family’s life is to him from the start of the dating show.

“Having kids is one of the most amazing experiences of my entire life,” he told the women earlier on in the season. “It’s the first time I ever loved something or somebody more than I loved myself.”

“The way he speaks about his daughter just makes me know that he’s such a great dad,” Holly added after hearing more about his experience with fatherhood. “He’s going to be such an amazing father to our future kids.”

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV