‘Double Shot at Love’: Pauly D Making ‘Connection’ With Another Woman Amid Nikki Drama

Is Pauly D moving on from Nikki amid all the drama in the Double Shot at Love house?

In a new clip from Thursday’s episode of MTV‘s newest dating show, featuring Jersey Shore BFFs Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, Marissa pulls a robbery in taking time for herself with the reality star, interrupting some serious PDA between him and his controversial frontrunner.

“I’m about to destroy the Kumbaya, let’s go, Pauly,” Marissa tells the shocked duo, taking Pauly’s hand and leading him away from the former object of his affection.

“Oh God, here we go again,” Vinny says to the camera, wary of another screaming match between the women, one of whom cheers on, “Yes girl, you put her in her place! We’re not gonna stand for no s— anymore.”

“I’m tired of seeing you and her together,” Marissa tells Pauly, adding to the camera of her intentions, “So Pauly doesn’t think I’m shy or that I’m not into him, I just wanted to pull him away for a second, and I feel like I haven’t gotten that chance yet or that time. I was just tired of seeing Nikki all over him, like give us a chance.”

Sitting down for some one-on-one time, the two bond over the impact their parents’ divorces had on them, leading the Jersey Shore star to see another side of the fun-loving contestant.

“Looking at Marissa, first glance it’s somebody I would have dated in the past for sure,” he tells the camera. “Now I’m getting to know her, I feel a little bit more of a connection with Marissa. The way she’s opening up to me, it feels good that someone can do that.”

Marissa had a similar view of the conversation, confessing after their time together, “Pauly’s a good-hearted, genuine guy and I see myself starting to like him. So we shall see. It’s game-time now, bye Nikki.”

But while Nikki may have walked off without a fight, it’s clear she’s not ready to step down from being the DJ’s number one girl, saying, “Whatever, I got what I wanted, and that was to hang out with my man. You can go talk to him now.”

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV