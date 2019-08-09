‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: WGN America Will Honor Beth Chapman With 2-Day Marathon Before Premiere

The late Beth Chapman will be honored with a two-day marathon of Dog the Bounty Hunter on WGN America before the network launches her new series Dog’s Most Wanted in September. The marathon will kick off early on Tuesday, Sept. 3, the day before Dog’s Most Wanted kicks off.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Chapman’s widower, Duane “Dog” Chapman, said in a statement to USA Today last month. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

When Dog’s Most Wanted was announced, WGN America said the series would focus on Dog, Beth and their “Dirty Dozen” team chasing down fugitives on federal and state most wanted lists. However, the show will also focus on Chapman’s final bounty hunts before her death in June.

WGN announced Dog’s Most Wanted‘s premiere date last month, alongside the first full-length trailer for the show. It included a scene of Chapman still dedicated to stopping criminals, despite her health issues.

“If I’m gonna die. I’m gonna die in my boots,” Chapman said.

“WGN America is excited to share Dog’s and Beth’s latest and most exhilarating hunt with the world,” WGN America President Gavin Harvey said in a statement. “The Chapmans are beloved by millions of fans for their relentless pursuit of justice and loyalty to each other and their family. Dog’s Most Wanted captures all of this in this riveting new series.”

Chapman died on June 26 at age 51, following a battle with throat cancer. She was diagnosed with the disease in late 2017, but she was told it was cured. In November 2018, she was told the cancer was back and spread to other parts of her body.

Following Chapman’s death, WGN America sent the Chapman family its condolences.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that [Beth Chapman] lost her battle with cancer today,” the network said. “She was an exceptional woman, all of us at [WGN America] will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with [Dog the Bounty Hunter], her family, loved ones and millions of fans.”

While the Chapman family gears up for the debut of the new show, they are still trying to track down the thieves who burglarized their merchandise store in Edgewater, Colorado last week. Several personal items belonging to the Chapmans were stolen.

Dog’s Most Wanted starts Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

Photo credit: WGN America