‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Finale: Duane Chapman Reveals He Did Not Go to Hospital Following Beth Chapman’s Death

Dog’s Most Wanted revealed heartbreaking details about Beth Chapman‘s final moments, including that her beloved husband Duane “Dog” Chapman was not there. The WGN America series documented the final days of the Chapman family matriarch’s life and how they coped after her passing. After documenting the frightening emergency that left her in a medically-induced coma, the family was forced to make the difficult decision to take her off life support.

Dog then revealed how the family gathered at 2 p.m. Hawaii time on June 25 to say goodbye after pulling the plug on Beth. He said that while it’s common for patients to die an hour after being taken off the machines, Beth took a lot longer.

Hour after hour, the doctors were in awe at Beth’s strength for all that time.

“They said to me, ‘Do you know how strong of a wife you’ve got?’ and I went ‘Duh!’” he said.

After a few hours had passed, the doctors told the family they should go home and rest. They promised they would notify them the minute Beth started to breathe more slowly so they could be there to say goodbye.

“At 5:30 she said she’s starting to breathe slow. Then they called me right back and said ‘Dog, she stopped breathing. And I’m like, can I make it there in time? I’m 15 minutes away. ‘No.’ So 5:36, she was pronounced passed away.”

As Dog mourned the loss of his wife, he admitted he could not make himself got to the hospital after hearing the news of her passing.

“She passed away peacefully. And the hospital asked me ‘Are you going to come up here’ and I said no… I’ve said my final goodbyes for a month. And I really don’t want to see her dead, because I want to remember her alive.”

Dog was also seen during the episode sharing his feelings about Beth’s death in an interview with a local news reporter in Hawaii.

“For a few years, we knew someday this day would come. It came very unexpected, real fast. I loved her so much,” Dog told the reporter as he stood by the memorial to his wife.

“‘As Lazarus lay, Jesus said, ‘He’s not dead, he’s sleeping,’” he added, quoting from the Bible. “My final words are Beth isn’t dead, she’s sleeping.”

At the time he also revealed plans for memorials in Hawaii and Colorado, which the show aired bits of footage of during the heartbreaking hour.

“We’re going to do something. I have some very close Hawaiian people. We’re going to celebrate, or I don’t know if we’ll celebrate the life, this is a mourning time. But we’re going to do it,” he told the reporter. “And then the other one we’ll do in the Mainland, where Beth’s family is.”

Dog’s Most Wanted is expected to be renewed for Season 2 on WGN America.