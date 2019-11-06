‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Clip Sees Dog the Bounty Hunter Mourn Beth Chapman’s Death (Exclusive)

Dog’s Most Wanted will catch up to Beth Chapman‘s tragic death in the upcoming Season 1 finale. The WGN America hit reality series will honor the legacy of Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s wife in its final episode of 2019 and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip of the emotional episode. The new video shows as the Chapman family gathers to look at the growing memorial to the reality television personality outside of her home in Hawaii, along with Dog opening up about his feelings just hours after losing his beloved wife.

“After Beth’s passing, a memorial starts to grow outside her Hawaii home,” the show’s narrator says as footage shows fans leaving flowers outside of the house.

The clip shifts to Dog being interviewed by a local television station about the tragic loss.

“For a few years, we knew someday this day would come. It came very unexpected, real fast. I loved her so much,” Dog told the reporter as he stood by the memorial to his wife.

“‘As Lazarus lay, Jesus said, ‘He’s not dead, he’s sleeping,’” he added, quoting from the Bible. “My final words are Beth isn’t dead, she’s sleeping.”

Dog then announced the family’s plans to hold memorials for Beth in Hawaii and Colorado.

“We’re going to do something. I have some very close Hawaiian people. We’re going to celebrate, or I don’t know if we’ll celebrate the life, this is a mourning time. But we’re going to do it,” he told the reporter. “And then the other one we’ll do in the Mainland, where Beth’s family is.”

As he completed the interview, one of the onlookers spoke up and told the Dog he wanted him to know “Hawaii lost a queen” after Beth’s passing. After he walks back into the house with the rest of the family, viewers can see as more fans visit the memorial and cry tears for the massive loss.

Beth died at the age of 51 on June 26 following a long battle with throat and lung cancer. The first season of Dog’s Most Wanted centered around Dog and Beth working together to capture some of the country’s most sought-after fugitives, along with documenting Beth’s treatments during the last months of her life.

The premise for the season finale, titled “Farewell to a Queen,” reads: “As Beth ultimately loses her battle with cancer, the Chapman family is forced to say goodbye to their matriarch.”

The Dog’s Most Wanted Season 1 finale airs Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.