‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: Beth Chapman’s Son Garry Opens up About Missing His Late Mom

Garry Chapman, the son of Dog’s Most Wanted stars Beth Chapman and Duane “Dog” Chapman, shared a new photo with his late mother early Monday. In the caption, Chapman wrote about missing his mother, who died in June at age 51 after a battle with throat and lung cancers. His hundreds of followers sent their condolences in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram

“I find myself navigating though my phone wondering why I’ve not gotten a text from you some times. It’s been one of those days,” Chapman wrote in the caption.

In the photo, Chapman is seen standing next to Beth, wearing a red jacket. Chapman shared a photo of himself wearing the same jacket and standing next to his father Duane on April 21.

“Anyone can give up it’s the easiest thing in the world to do. But to hold it [together] when everyone else would understand if you fall apart, that’s true strength,” he wrote at the time.

In the comment section of his latest photo, Garry’s followers sent him their well-wishes.

“I’m sorry for your tremendous loss,” one person wrote, adding a rose emoji.

“She is missed dearly, she was loved by all, a force to be reckoned with,” another wrote.

“I’m so sorry, it’s so hard when you want to tell her something and you know she won’t answer the phone,” another added.

“Stay strong Gary, she is watching over you from the greatest spot with the greatest view,” another fan assured Chapman.

View this post on Instagram

This is not the first time Chapman has spoken out since his mother’s death. A few days after her death, Chapman took to Twitter to share the Dog the Bounty Hunter title sequence.

“These past few years you have stressed to be strong now I know why you always told me to. You knew that one day soon I would need the strength to bear your loss,” Chapman wrote.

“I love you baby brother you will always have me,” Cecily, Chapman’s sister, wrote to him on Twitter.

Beth died in June following a long battle with cancer. It was thought that she died of throat cancer, but her daughter Bonnie said the official cause of death was lung cancer.

“A lot of places have been reporting that she passed away to her throat cancer, but it was actually stage IV lung cancer in the end,” Bonnie told SurvivorNet last month. “She did try one round of chemo… And it did not go well for her. She had very severe symptoms.”

Bonnie said the chemotherapy left Beth unable to get out of bed.

“She had complained about every single joint in her body starting to ache… about her not being able to get up by herself to use the bathroom. It was hell to her,” Bonnie explained.

Beth’s final days are chronicled in Dog’s Most Wanted, the Chapmans’ newest show. New episodes debut Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.