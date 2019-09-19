‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: Beth Chapman Fans Can’t Handle Seeing Her On-Screen Again

Dog’s Most Wanted debuted its first episode on Wednesday night, and fans are already emotional after seeing the late Beth Chapman onscreen. The reality TV personality, who died on June 26, joined her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, on a new series of bounty hunts in the debut episode, and viewers got teary eyed seeing the beloved star again.

@DogBountyHunter @DogWgna This one’s for you Beth❤️❤️#AlohaBeth #DogsMostWanted #BootsOn You’re alive and well in Dog and your children. RIP BEAUTIFUL ❤️❤️ We love you — Kristi M (@kristimax02) September 5, 2019

Watching @MrsdogC @DogBountyHunter new show on wgn. I’m not gonna cry I’m going to be sobbing like a bitch. I love Beth and still can’t believe she left us. This show is gonna touch everyone. Nothing but love to dogs family. May Beth the Queen of bounty hunting R.I.P. ❤️💙❤️💙 — Ryan Douglas (@RDouglas92) September 5, 2019

Beth was plagued with throat and lung cancer for the past year, after previously overcoming cancer a few years prior. The new show faces Beth’s cancer head-on, as she even finds out her cancer has returned on camera.

“I got some test results back on your Immunotherapy,” a doctor tells the family in one scene. “I hate to say it, but unfortunately, your tumor is not improving based on the immunotherapy. I need to advise you to start with some chemotherapy. I need to schedule a time to get you in as soon as possible. Would next Monday work?”

An upset Beth replies, “I need to process it first and call you back.”

Even though Beth is now gone, Dog is back on the hunt and working on the reality series. He’s doing it in her memory and hopes it makes her proud.

Watching Dog, very sad to see Beth — Bull Ward (@BullWard) September 5, 2019

It’s starting!!! This is for you Beth! We miss you so much and know you’re watching with Dog. We love you Chapman family! #DogsMostWanted #ThisOnesForBeth — Corinne Silcox Tomlin (@RinneTomlin) September 5, 2019

😭💔 love Beth loving the show get em dog — Nikki Marie (@NikkiMa00233571) September 5, 2019

“I always did this job to make her proud,” Dog recently told TV Insider. “I just thought on every arrest how proud she would be.”

Dog, also known for Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, even went as far as telling the Dog’s Most Wanted crew that he is fine if he gets killed line of duty now, saying he’s “not afraid” now that he knows he can reunite with Beth in heaven.

“I told my camera crew after she [passed], ‘If something happens to me, you’d better get that shot.’ They’re like, ‘Boss, we will,’” he said. “I’m not afraid to die now, because I know where I’m going and who I’ll get to see again.”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America

