‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star Beth Chapman Celebrates Major Achievement Amid Cancer Battle

Dog’s Most Wanted star Beth Chapman is celebrating a new “personal accomplishment” amid her ongoing cancer battle.

On Monday, April 15, Chapman took to Twitter to share a smiling photo of herself bosting her latest achievement: she hiked Makapuʻu Point in Hawaii and made it to the top without any complications!

“Hiked Makapuu with #dukekahanahighmakamakaoflola this morning boy did that feel good to make it to the top without any problems,” Chapman captioned a photo of herself posing at the peak of the hill. “It’s such a personal accomplishment to continue to do the things I love #notdoingthat #fuckcancer #wgna @dogsmostwanted.”

The major accomplishment came just over a week after she was briefly hospitalized in Hawaii with “serious” breathing issues. Sources claimed that she had not “been feeling well of late,” and a statement on her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman’s Facebook page revealed that she had developed a buildup of fluid in her lungs, which required her to undergo an emergency procedure.

“Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs,” the statement read. “Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built up. She is now at home resting with her husband. She and [husband Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman] are so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming.”

Chapman had initially been diagnosed with Stage II throat cancer in September of 2017, and while she had been declared cancer-free shortly after in December of 2017, after undergoing emergency surgery in November of 2018 doctor’s discovered that the cancer had returned and spread to her lungs.

“My baby has cancer and she is fighting like hell. I have cried a lot over this because Beth is my everything,” Chapman’s husband said in a recent interview with DailyMailTV. “Despite all of the obstacles I have overcome, this is by far the biggest test of my life and mark my words, I will not let her die. …She is my rock and my bodyguard. I will do everything I can to keep her here.”

Despite undergoing chemotherapy and other treatments, Chapman isn’t letting cancer slow her down, and she is set to appear in an upcoming WGN reality show, Dog’s Most Wanted, where she and her husband will track down some of the most dangerous fugitives who have fled from U.S. custody.