‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: Beth Chapman Is All Smiles in New Selfie Following Hospitalization

Dog’s Most Wanted star Beth Chapman was all smiles in a new photo she shared on Instagram a week after her brief hospitalization.

Chapman shared the new photo Sunday, showing her smiling directly into the camera as she marked Palm Sunday. “Don’t forget the reason for the season,” she wrote.

This was not the first time she publicly showed off the positive spirit she has had in face of her cancer battle since she was hospitalized. Back on April 10, Chapman tweeted about watching True Lies, the James Cameron action movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis and Tom Arnold, launching into a funny back-and-forth with the comedian.

“Watching my favorite movie [Schwarzenegger] and my good buddy [Arnold] in [True Lies] this [tango] is so dang sexy,” Chapman wrote. “I think I could be drug around the floor by [Schwarzenegger]. lol.”

When one follower suggested it would be “an interesting brawl” to see Schwarzenegger face Chapman’s husband, Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, Arnold replied, “scared of Beth though.”

“What? You are so not! [laughing out loud],” Chapman replied.

On April 12, Chapman shared a photo with her dog Lola. “Mama and Lola so much love for this girl,” she wrote on Twitter.

On April 6, Chapman was rushed to a hospital in Hawaii briefly. Hours later, a family representative confirmed to PopCulture.com that she was back home and resting.

“Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs,” the statement read. “Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built up. She is now at home resting with her husband. She and Dog are so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming.”

Chapman was treated for throat cancer back in November 2017, and her battle was the subject of an A&E special. At the time, she was declared cancer free. Unfortunately, a year later, she had emergency surgery for a throat blockage and doctors discovered the cancer returned. She was told this time that her cancer was incurable.

Chapman has kept a positive outlook on life though, agreeing to co-star in Dog’s Most Wanted with her husband. The series will air on WGN later this year, and follows the couple as they track down criminals on Most Wanted lists.

“She’s trying to still advise me on my work and I’m like, ‘Honey, I was Dog the Bounty Hunter before I met you, stay out of it!’” Dog recently told InTouch Weekly about Chapman’s involvement. “And she woke up the other night and told me, ‘You’re so damn stupid, if I die you’re going to lose the farm,’ and I said, ‘Beth, we don’t have a farm.’”