‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: ‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Said It’s ‘Good to See’ Stepmom Beth Again, and Fans Agree

The Dog’s Most Wanted premiere Wednesday night brought with it a slew of good memories for the Dog the Bounty Hunter family as they got to see Beth Chapman on screen for the first time since her tragic death in June. One member who was particularly emotional about watching back footage of Chapman as she fought aggressive cancer during her last days was stepdaughter Lyssa “Baby Lyssa” Chapman.

As the show began to air, Lyssa took to Twitter with a sweet message, saying it was “definitely good” to see Beth again, tagging her late stepmother.

Definitely good to see you again @MrsdogC #DogWGNA — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) September 5, 2019

It was a sentiment with which fans definitely identified, drawing sympathetic responses from people who were likewise happy to see the strong woman back on their screens in the midst of grieving.

The STRONGEST woman the world has EVEN known!! — Shania Eagles (@EaglesShania) September 5, 2019

Yes it is, heartbreaking too Lyssa! 😭😭😭 — Christina Cantu 🗝 (@Az49erGirl) September 5, 2019

Yes Baby Lyssa it is amazing to see Beth again she is now a 😇 drone. Like your daddy says. Bless your momma ♥️She was a hell of a fighter. — Vanessa Lividini (@lividinivaness1) September 5, 2019

Painfully beautiful to watch, thinking of you all 💔 — Andrea Anderson (@Blknyellow19) September 5, 2019

I wish I could watch it, but then again I think it would be so hard. Miss her lots!! My prayers are with you and your family. 🙏❤ — Jessica (@Jessica96206652) September 5, 2019

Dog knew how much the show would mean to Chapman, even if she never got to watch it back.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” he said in a statement in July, when the show’s premiere date was first announced. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

