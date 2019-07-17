'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Leland Chapman Speaks out After Stepmom Beth's Memorial: 'I Still Can’t Believe She’s Gone'

Leland Chapman is continuing to keep his stepmother Beth Chapman in his thoughts. The bounty hunter took to Instagram on Tuesday just after the Chapman family said their final goodbyes to Beth, who recently passed away following a years-long battle with cancer, to reflect on her loss and thank his fans for their continued support.

"I still can't believe she's gone," Chapman wrote. "She would have been thrilled to see this. Family, friends, fans all coming together to honor her legacy."

"I want to say thank you to everyone for your well wishes and prayers for my family. I want to say thank you to everyone who helped put on and put together her beautiful memorial," the continued. "I also want to thank my family for coming together and helping my dad and each other through this time. I know she's proud, so thank you again from the bottom of my heart."

Over the weekend, the Chapman family and their fans gathered in Aurora, Colorado for a Celebration of Life ceremony to honor Beth, who passed away on June 26 after a battle with throat cancer. While many of the family members spoke during the emotional event, they also shared their thoughts and the lasting impact that Beth has had on their lives on social media.

In the weeks since his stepmother's passing, Chapman, who is the son of Beth's husband Duane "Dog" Chapman and La Fonda Sue Honeycutt, has been open about the loss, though he has also made it clear that he plans to keep Beth's memory alive by continuing the fight for justice.

Earlier this month, Chapman took part in his first manhunt since Beth's death, successfully tracking down and capturing Edward Morales in Adams County, Colorado on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 9. Speaking of the hunt, he admitted that there is a notable difference without Beth's presence.

"I've already noticed the difference," Chapman, who suffered an injury during the hunt, told Entertainment Tonight. "We've only been out for one day. And you know I was thinking to myself, man, if Beth was here, she would be yelling, 'Come on, let's go already,' telling my dad, 'Shut up, you talk too much. Let's go.' You know what I mean? ... There's definitely a different aspect around."

Beth will be seen in Dog's Most Wanted, a new series debuting on WGN America next year.