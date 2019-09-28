‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Lyssa Chapman Thanks Dr. Oz After Father Duane’s Shocking Diagnosis

Dog’s Most Wanted star Duane “Dog” Chapman surprised fans on Friday when a preview of his sit down with Dr. Oz revealed he suffered a pulmonary embolism in the heart related to his hospitalization earlier in September. The condition was a “ticking time bomb” according to the TV doctor and the doctor delivered a sobering warning to the reality star.

“You’re not going to be here with the heart the way it is right now,” Oz told Chapman in the preview clip. “Fear of death is normal. I’m surprised you don’t fear death when you’re chasing after convicts. But when you run away from doctors, that means you have to do your own doctoring.”

While promotional messages for the interview featured an appreciative Chapman and called Oz’s work a lifesaver that was “emotional and honest.” But he wasn’t the only one spreading praise to the TV doctor. Chapman’s daughter Lyssa also chimed in on social media, expressing gratitude to the TV physician.

“Very grateful for [Dr. Oz] coming to help my dad,” Chapman captioned the post on social media. “Please tune in Monday to see how he was able to help our family.”

Chapman also posted a photo alongside Oz on Instagram, offering fans a small glimpse at Beth Chapman in the background.

According to PEOPLE, Duane Chapman was “denying care that he knew would be life saving” in the wake of wife Beth’s passing in June.

“She was the one that would go with him and keep him balanced so he could deal with these things. Losing her took away his biggest support,” Oz told the outlet. “I said, ‘What would Beth do. What would she say to you? I don’t think she’d be happy with what you’re doing. You’re throwing away your life, you’re throwing away your ability to parent your kids. You have to man up.’”

Chapman admitted that his experience with his wife and her cancer treatments left his wary of visiting hospitals or doctors. The blood clot is not the end of the road for the reality star, though, and he’s working towards being 100 percent in the near future.

“Once this goes away, I am 100 percent,” the Dog’s Most Wanted star said. “I’ve had fears. The blood clot is not a normal thing but it happens a lot, but I’m going to be 100 percent. I’m encouraged by it.”