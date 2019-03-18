‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Son Leland Chapman Makes Bounty Hunting Arrest

Justice runs in the family for Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman, whose son, Leland Chapman, made a bounty hunting arrest in Alabama over the weekend.

With the help of his dad, Leland, 42, brought down a fugitive who had jumped bail to Morgan County Jail, AL.com reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Photos of Leland and the crew of Dog’s Most Wanted at the jail were posted online by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“It was great to have Leland and crew for Dog’s Most Wanted stop by and visit with our team,” the sheriff’s department wrote.

The name of the suspect brought to jail was not released, nor were the charges against him.

The Blast reports that Dog helped lead the charge, traveling to Morgan County to track down the suspect. Video footage published by the news outlet shows Leland, who moved to Alabama in 2015 when he married model Jamie Pilar Chapman, helping to drag the suspect from the woods.

Dog’s wife, Beth Chapman, posed in a selfie shared to Instagram on Monday morning with Leland from inside a car.

“Had the best time with this guy last two weeks,” she wrote. “I love you @lelandbchapman thank you for coming out to help us on our new show #dogsmostwanted on #wgnamerica good job on Houser son !”

The arrest came a week after Dog and Beth made an arrest in Louisiana. The married couple apprehended Jinel Sexton, 39, on Friday, March 8. Sexton was reportedly charged with sexual battery on a minor child and was out of jail on a $200,000 bail.

The Chapmans began a four-day search for the alleged predator as part of their Dog’s Most Wanted, which will air on WGN America sometime this year.

Sexton, from Abita Springs, Louisiana, was first arrested in September and was in custody in Covington, Louisiana following his arrest by the Chapmans. He was being held on a no-bond hold.

It’s unclear when the Dog’s Most Wanted episodes featuring the two latest arrests will air. When WGN announced the new series, Dog spoke up about an alleged rise in crime across America.

“Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system. With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter,” Dog wrote. “Fugitives beware!”

The show comes as Beth battles cancer for the second time. She is reportedly undergoing treatment after doctors found that cancer in her throat had spread.