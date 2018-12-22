Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals Wife Beth Chapman’s Cancer Is ‘Incurable’

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman is opening up about Beth Chapman‘s “incurable” cancer diagnosis.

The Dog The Bounty Hunter star updated fans on Beth’s condition, who received the news her cancer had returned following emergency surgery at the end of November.

“She’s still trying to cook and get involved in my bounties and business. She’s still trying to do everything,” Dog told Us Weekly. “Beth is the kind of girl who likes control. She’s trying to still advise me on my work, and I’m like, ‘Honey, I was the Dog the Bounty Hunter before I met you. Stay out of it!’”

The outlet reports that Beth’s cancer is now being considered “incurable” and that it has spread to her throat and lungs. She is reportedly seeking treatment for it in Los Angeles, with doctors recommending four to eight chemotherapy sessions.

As for how Beth is handling her new treatments, Dog revealed she is staying headstrong.

“Beth will not take anything the doctors want to give her. Even the doctor told me he doesn’t want her to have seizures if the pain is that bad, but she won’t do it,” he explained. “She takes over-the-counter pain meds. She will not take anything prescription.”

The family is reportedly also looking at alternative methods of treatment to help Beth fight her disease.

Beth made headlines on Nov. 27 after she underwent emergency surgery. Doctors found during the procedure that her cancer had returned. The reality star personality was first diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, though the pair announced she was cancer-free in November 2017.

Dog revealed to the outlet that he is focusing on faith and positive thinking during the difficult time in the Chapman family’s lives.

“I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it… I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time,” he told the publication. “I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a dealmaker, and I’ll do anything.”

Since news of the health scare was first reported, Beth has stayed active on social media showcasing her strength with her words.

“Another bend in the road, yet not the end of the road,” she wrote on Instagram recently, adding hashtags for “faith,” “love” and “stay humble pray.”