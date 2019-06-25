Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals Photo of Wife Beth Chapman Amid Coma Scare

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman shared a new photo of his wife, Beth Chapman, who has been in a medically induced coma since Saturday.

Chapman shared a photo of Beth’s arm, showing she is secured on a hospital bed. The photo shows off Beth’s long, decorated nails. “You all know how she is about HER NAILS!!” Chapman wrote.

Although the post offered no further information on his wife’s condition, many of Chapman and Beth’s fans quickly responded by offering more prayers.

“Nails full of bling and her heart is full of bling! Bless you Beth,” one person wrote.

“Praying for Beth, and you & the whole family,” another tweeted. “She will pull through this!! Much love to you all.”

“We are praying for Beth! Remember your making her proud in all of this. Take care of you and the kids,” another tweeted.

As Beth’s longtime fans know, she loves getting wild looks for her nails. In fact, just two weeks ago, she shared the new bejeweled design with fans on Instagram.

“[Nail God] Yes this is why I fly all the way home to Hawaii to get my Nails did,” Chapman wrote, tagging nail artist Danny Le.

In January, she showed off another bejeweled design from Le.

Beth was hospitalized Saturday at Queen’s Medical Center Honolulu, reportedly for a “choking” emergency. She was placed in a medically induced coma, and Chapman took to Twitter to ask fans for their prayers.

On Monday, sources told TMZ Beth was put in a coma after doctors and nurses found it difficult to treat her. She was reportedly “not reacting well” when she got to the emergency room and was in “a lot of pain” and needed oxygen. Sources said when doctors tried to treat her, she pulled out the lines they used to give her fluids and medication.

At first, they put Beth under a “mild sedation.” However, this was not enough as she was “still agitated.” So, they decided to put her in a medically induced coma.

Beth has been fighting throat cancer since 2017. At the end of that year, doctors declared her cancer free, but it returned in November 2018 when she was hospitalized for a throat blockage. In April, she was hospitalized again after she had trouble breathing.

Despite her health struggles, Beth joined her husband to film Dog’s Most Wanted, a new series for WGN America. She also stopped chemotherapy treatments, a decision controversial with fans.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag, people. Sorry, that’s not for me,” Beth said in May. “So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it will either be taught to me or to you. And I am fine with taking the hit for everyone else. Because I think I know another guy who did the same thing.”