‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Reveals Bust Right Before Late Wife Beth’s Funeral Service

Hunting the country’s most dangerous fugitives, Duane “Dog” Chapman never gets a break from his bounty hunting duties — even while mourning the death of wife Beth Chapman ahead of her funeral in June. Ahead of Wednesday’s premiere of Dog’s Most Wanted, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star sat down with Jerry O’Connell on his new talk show Jerry O to tell the story of how Beth was present in the bust that happened right before her celebration of life.

. @DogBountyHunter opens up about the passing of his wife Beth, his new show, and more. pic.twitter.com/p7J4QNYdNJ — Jerry O (@JerryOShow) August 28, 2019

“We had a bust the other day right before her ceremony,” Chapman recalled. “I had to do something, so we pull up — the guy bolts. My team, my kids, David, they’re on the kid … boom! He’s gone.”

Upset at the fugitive’s disappearing act, Chapman asked Beth for her heavenly help, at which point there was a massive break in the case.

“All the sudden, I hear David yell, ‘I’m back on him!’” he continued. “And I said, ‘David, what the hell, she’s watching,’ and he said, ‘Dog we have angelic drone.’”

Having Beth looking on from above certainly has fugitives scared, Dog noted: “You oughta see the guys turning themselves in right now!”

Also in the interview with O’Connell, Chapman thanked fans for all their love and support through Beth’s battle with cancer and following her passing, saying through tears, “The fans kept her alive. The fans kept writing her and kept her alive and are keeping me alive right now.”

“It’s so sad to talk about her everywhere, because I don’t want to take advantage of that,” he added. “But if I don’t, she’d be so mad.”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

