Dog the Bounty Hunter Released From Hospital, Team Confirms

Following his reported heart condition emergency, Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s team has confirmed that he was released from the hospital and is resting at home. After it was first reported by TMZ, representatives for for Chapman issues a stated that was published by The Blast, saying, “Dog is back at home and resting comfortably. He is overwhelmed by the support of fans and friends from around the world, and is deeply touched by the outpouring of prayers, love, and encouragement. While he is following doctor’s orders and taking time to heal, he wants everyone to follow DOG’S ORDERS and watch Dog’s Most Wanted Wednesday night on WGN America.”

The Blast went on to say that sources stated that, upon his arrival to the hospital, doctors were worried Chapman may have suffered a heart attack. However, after running some tests — including an angiogram — they determined that he was simply suffering from high blood pressure.

High blood pressure is often a side-effect of stress, and with Chapman, known for starring in Dog the Bounty Hunter, having lost his wife Beth to cancer in June, it’s entirely likely that he’s had a tough time managing his stress levels.

“I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your well wishes- keep ’em coming.” Rep For Duane Dog Chapman. pic.twitter.com/9yNXinHP5A — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) September 16, 2019

Chapman’s fans have been showering his Twitter account with support and encouragement, with one writing, “Your bereaved and broken heart needs time to heal. Rest and give yourself that time.”

“Be well #DOG CAUZ we need you…its enough THAT YOU LOST AND we all LOST THE BEAUTIFUL BETH…BUT YOU DUANE…DON’T YOU GO ANYWHERE,” another fan tweeted. “#BEHEALTHY #DOGPOUND SAYS SO …. WE LOVE LOTS XOXOXOXOXOX.”

Sending love and prayers to you Dog and your family and take care of yourself because you are important to your family and friends! #Dogpound #DogsMostWanted @DogWgna #wgnamerica @wgnamerica — Lisa Carpenter (@lisa619) September 16, 2019

Hang in there [Big Dog the Bounty Hunter.] You got this!! You have so many [family, friends, and fans] who are thinking of you,” someone else offered. “Most of all your kid’s who need you!! More then anything in this world!! Hang in there.”

“Your heart is broken. I understand the devastation of watching your spouse die from cancer my husband was 49. It’s unreal and I still can’t believe it. Hope you feel better,” a fourth fan tweeted to the reality TV star.

