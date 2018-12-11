Dog the Bounty Hunter Meets and Greets Fans in Midst of Beth Chapman Cancer Battle and Assault Investigation

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is continuing to interact with fans and spread the Christmas cheer despite hardships in his own life.

On Sunday, Chapman showed up at the Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs for a holiday appearance titled, “Dog is Coming to Town,” according to The Blast, where he mingled with hundreds of fans waiting in line to see him.

Chapman’s co-star and fellow bounty hunter, Bobby Brown, joined him for the appearance, the two taking photos and signing autographs for fans. The reality TV star was initially set to make the appearance alongside wife Beth Chapman, who was forced to cancel due to her recent cancer diagnosis.

The appearance comes in the midst of a difficult time for the bounty hunter. Earlier this month, Chapman was accused of assault following a confrontation at a Colorado airport on Nov. 30, an incident which was caught on video. Chapman, along with his wife, had been waiting for an elevator when a teenager, his father, and another man approached them and began yelling.

“Hey Dog, I got a bounty on my head, what the f— you gonna do about it,” one man could be heard yelling.

“Tell that b— to get out of the chair, I’m gonna cut her in half,” another man threatened Beth.

The altercation, according to the teenager, had occurred after he asked Chapman for a photo, something that was allegedly declined by Chapman with a shove. The teenager and his father later went to the police and accused the reality star of assault, something that Chapman’s attorney, Andrew B. Brettler, has vehemently denied.

Following the incident, Chapman reportedly went to the Denver police and filed a harassment report against the teenager and his family. The incident is still under investigation.

The Nov. 30 confrontation had occurred as Chapman and his wife arrived home in Colorado following her emergency throat surgery in Los Angeles. The couple made the trip back home, which went against doctor’s advice, in order to return to a sense of normalcy, comfort, be surrounded by family, and to discuss future treatment.

“They say the cancer follows the path of least resistance, so it goes downward. Half of her lung was full of water,” Chapman said. “But she’s much more comfortable now [that] she can breathe, but she just wanted to come back to Colorado, she loves it here.”

Chapman, who initially battled throat cancer in 2017, is now facing a more difficult battle, as the cancer has spread to other parts of her body.