‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Lyssa Chapman Glams With Stepsister Cecily to Celebrate ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Premiere

Lyssa Chapman is hitting the shops with stepsister Cecily Chapman as the Dog the Bounty Hunter children ready themselves for the premiere of WGN America’s new series, Dog’s Most Wanted. Ahead of the Sept. 4 premiere, the late Beth Chapman ‘s loved ones made sure they were ready, shopping at One Love One Tribe at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort.

“Gearing up for [Dog’s Most Wanted on WGN America] September 4th,” Lyssa captioned the photo from the outing. “Be sure to catch [Cecily Chapman] and [Beth Chapman] in [one love one tribe apparel]. [Dog’s Most Wanted] [September 4].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II (@mslyssac) on Aug 17, 2019 at 4:14pm PDT

Fans zeroed in immediately on how much Cecily looks like her mother with her long blonde hair.

“Cecily looks just like her momma! Beautiful,” one commenter wrote, with another adding, “Crazy how much Cecile looks like her mama [sic]. Can’t wait for the show!!!!”

A third echoed, “You look just like your mama .. What a Natural born beauty.”

Bringing the series to TV following Beth’s death in June after a devastating battle with cancer is an honor, husband and star Duane “Dog” Chapman said in a statement soon after her passing.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” he said. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

He added in a new interview with TV Insider, “I always did this job to make her proud. I just thought on every arrest how proud she would be.”

“I told my camera crew after she [passed], ‘If something happens to me, you’d better get that shot.’ They’re like, ‘Boss, we will,’” he recalled. “I’m not afraid to die now, because I know where I’m going and who I’ll get to see again.”

Dog’s Most Wanted premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

Photo credit: WGN America