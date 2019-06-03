‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Leland Chapman’s Wife Jamie Shares Photo Ahead of Husband’s Surgery

Jamie Chapman, the wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Leland Chapman, shared a photo of her husband in the hospital for an undisclosed surgery May 17.

Jamie took to her Instagram Story to post a photo of Leland with two thumbs up as he prepared for a procedure. “Before my baby goes back for his surgery,” she wrote.

She provided no further details on what the surgery is for.

The post surfaced two days after Jamie shared a photo of the two hugging in bed. “He makes me the happiest person in the entire world,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “I love you.”

Leland’s most recent Instagram post was published on Tuesday and showed a notepad with an inspirational message written on it. “A Dream written down with a date becomes a goal. A goal broken down into steps becomes a plan,” the message read. “A plan backed by action becomes reality.”

Leland’s fans thanked him for sharing the inspirational post, which came a few weeks after unfounded rumors that Jamie and Leland split surfaced. Leland reportedly unfollowed Jamie on social media, then both shared cryptic quotes. Clearly, the most recent photo of the two with smiles from ear-to-ear prove they are still together.

Leland, 42, is the son of Dog The Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman and Chapman’s first wife, La Fonda Sue Darnell. He married Jamie in 2016 and ran Kama’aina Bail Bonds in Hilo, Hawaii. Leland also appeared in Dog The Bounty Hunter and Dog and Beth: On The Hunt.

While Leland goes in for surgery, his stepmother Beth Chapman continues to face throat cancer. She was first treated in November 2017, and was believed to be cancer free. A year later, she was rushed to the hospital for a throat blockage and doctors said the cancer returned and was incurable.

Despite the diagnosis, Beth has done her best to keep positive. She is even taking part in filming Chapman’s new WGN series, Dog’s Most Wanted. The series will follow the couple as they track down criminals on Most Wanted lists. The show was expected to premiere before the end of the year, but Chapman told fans earlier this month it might not premiere until next year.

In the meantime, Chapman’s “Dirty Dozen” team has continued tracking down a fugitive. They recently tracked down Leopard Trujillo Jr. in Colorado after a 12-day manhunt.

“This guy’s record is horrendous,” Dog said in a press release on the Trujillo capture. “He has terrorized this peaceful town enough. He tried to run – but you can’t hide from me! We are making America safe again, one city at a time.”