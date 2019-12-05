‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: How to Watch Every Episode for Free

Ever wish you could spend your days watching Dog the Bounty Hunter for free? Your dreams are coming true right now. The beloved A&E reality series that chronicled Duane “Dog” Chapman and his wife Beth’s adventures hunting down some of the country’s most dangerous criminals are now available for free online.

Fans of the reality television series can now stream 197 episodes of Dog the Bounty Hunter on the A&E website with no sign-in required.

The complete series is also available to stream on Tubi. Check the link here.

The news of the show’s new streaming homes come after the family’s new show, Dog’s Most Wanted, was officially named WGN America’s No. 1 show. The series wrapped up its first season in early November. The new show followed the couple and their team hunting down prominent fugitives from the law, as well as the final months of Beth’s life.

Beth died in June after a long battle with throat and lung cancer at the age of 51. Since then, Dog has been open about his struggles to move on after his massive loss.

Deadline revealed in late November Dog’s Most Wanted averaged 797,000 total viewers 2+live+3 each week, which is a 49 percent increase from the network’s average for other shows, and 27 percent up from the network’s No. 2 series, Gone.

Duane “Dog” Chapman went from a motorcycle gang member and spending time behind bars, to becoming a celebrated bounty hunter and rising to fame after capturing FBI’s Most Wanted Fugitive and Max Factor cosmetics heir Andrew Luster.

The catch led to the creation Dog the Bounty Hunter, which ran for eight seasons and more than 300 episodes.

While Dog’s Most Wanted has not been officially renewed for Season 2, Dog previously teased the potential upcoming episodes set after his wife’s death.

“Wait ’till you see Dog without Beth,” Chapman teased on PEOPLE Now in October. “No more mercy. I mean, once I catch them, they’re gonna get mercy.”

He revealed at the time Beth would keep him at bay in many instances when they were hunting.

“It’s a lot different. When she was there – always trying to be the nurse, or [say] ‘Don’t do that’ – now she’s not. I can already tell, walking down the street, going places… It’s a different world,” Chapman said.

Chapman said Beth would always protect him, adding, “There will never be a better protector than her.”