‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Posts Heartbreaking ‘Throwback’ Photo With Late Wife Beth

Duane “Dog” Chapman is thinking of his late wife, Beth Chapman. The Dog’s Most Wanted star shared a throwback photo of him and Beth sitting arm in arm on a couch and smiling for the camera. Beth wrote a powder blue dress while Dog wore a matching blue shirt with the buttons undone.

In the caption, he wrote, “#throwback #thisonesforbeth #DogsMostWanted.”

Many of Chapman’s 445,000 followers took to the comments section of the post to react to the sweet photo, with many leaving heart emojis and praying hands emojis.

“Beautiful couple,” one fan wrote.

“Great picture,” another said. “I miss Beth.”

“Twin souls,” someone else said.

“Such a sweet, beautiful and amazing soul to have to leave us all so soon… I will always admire her as I did when I was a young girl looking up to Beth…” someone wrote. “Your whole family has been an inspiration to me and countless others… Thank you for opening your life to us and sharing the Chapman journey.”

The 66-year-old Dog the Bounty Hunter star has shared a few throwback photos of Beth following her untimely death in June amid her cancer battle. On Wednesday, Chapman posted a photo of the two dressed up together on Christmas last year.

Beth’s battle with cancer has been a frequent storyline on the ongoing first season of Dog’s Most Wanted. During last week’s episode, she shopped for wigs and told the cameras how she was choosing to live her remaining days with positivity.

“Even though it might look like I’m having a good day, the disease is still trying to claim my life,” she said on the show. “I have an internal battle going on. I have a spiritual battle going on. And, of course, I have this battle going on out here on the road. It actually makes me feel a little better to stop and make fun of it. [The wigs] are like makeup now, you know what I mean? I get to buy accessories and different hair, different styles. I’m ready four times earlier in the morning.”

At the end of the episode, Chapman tearfully said that Beth is “truly one of the toughest women I’ve met. We’re all praying. God, hear our prayer. Please heal my Beth.”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.