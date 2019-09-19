‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Grandson Cobie Reveals Photo With ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star Amid Health Scare

Cobie Chapman is showing his support for grandpa Duane “Dog” Chapman with a photo tribute as the Dog the Bounty Hunter star recovers from a health scare that prompted his hospitalization over the weekend. The 18-year-old next generation of Chapmans shared a picture of himself, his dad Leland Chapman and grandfather Dog on Instagram after news that the family patriarch had been rushed to the hospital Monday.

Cobie didn’t include a caption with his photo, but fans in the comment section picked up on the meaning, sending love to the Dog’s Most Wanted family.

“Sending many prayers for you Dog and your family,” one wrote, as another added, “Sending thoughts and prayers for your grandpa.”

While initial reports indicated that the chest pains Dog had experienced were the result of a heart attack, after test results came back, a family source told TMZ that he was actually suffering from the effects of high blood pressure and stress following the death of wife Beth Chapman in June as the result of her lung and throat cancer diagnosis. Once Dog was determined to be sable, he was able to be released home Monday night.

“Dog is back at home and resting comfortably,” his team said in a statement to The Blast. “He is overwhelmed by the support of fans and friends from around the world, and is deeply touched by the outpouring of prayers, love, and encouragement. While he is following doctor’s orders and taking time to heal, he wants everyone to follow DOG’S ORDERS and watch Dog’s Most Wanted Wednesday night on WGN America.”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

