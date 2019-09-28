‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans Show Support for Duane Chapman After Surprising Health Revelation

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman was recently revealed to have suffered a pulmonary embolism — which is a life-threatening arteries condition — and his fans are showing up to support the reality TV star. In clips from an upcoming episode of Dr. Oz the news of Chapman’s health situation is shared, which stems from an event that landed him in the hospital earlier this month due to chest pains. “You’re a ticking time bomb,” Dr. Oz, who visited with Chapman at his home in Denver, says to the bounty hunter in the clip. “You’re not going to be here with the heart the way it is right now. Fear of death is normal. I’m surprised you don’t fear death when you’re chasing after convicts. But when you run away from doctors, that means you have to do your own doctoring.”

Now, fans are taking to social media to express their love and support for Chapman — who lost his wife Beth to cancer in June — with one tweeting, “Thank you for sharing your private special life you shared with Beth. Beth’s love permeates throughout. Now we can picture the lovely things you did for your Bethie. Love you, Dog.”

“On dog I know she’s in your heart the best will be in the heart of all of us less than she has taught and she was on Dog the Bounty Hunter show she taught everyone lessons in life when you look back at the shows”

.@DogBountyHunter was kind enough to give us a tour of his Colorado home during my recent visit. His love for Beth is present throughout the home – but it’s especially strong in the room he built for her. Tune in Monday, 9/30 for my emotional intervention with Dog. @DogWgna pic.twitter.com/j7VSyKzIHS — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) September 27, 2019

“We love you [Duane]. Still love watching all of the shows. My heart goes out to you. I don’t know if you are aware, but Steve Perry released an album last year called Traces. It was a dedication to his late love. Take a listen if you haven’t. Hope it helps,” someone else suggested.

“Poor dog is in the agony of a broken heart. Feel for him in these miserably lonely days,” one other fan said. “But he knows time will heal things and he’s blessed with so many loved ones and reminders of Beth. God bless you Dog. Prayers to you. She’s still with you.”

Thank u Dr oz I truly think he needed this to help him go through the emotions and I truly believe he’s hearts broken. Please continue to be there for him and his family and help them heal 🙏🏼💕💕🙏🏼😇 Love You @DogBountyHunter And Family @LelandBChapman @BabyLyssaC — Just Let It GLOW (@JustLetItGLOW1) September 27, 2019

Fans can catch Dr. Oz’s interview with Chapman when it airs Monday, Sept. 30.

Photo Credit: Getty Images