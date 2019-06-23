‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans Take to Beth Chapman’s Last Tweet Before Hospitalization to Send Well Wishes

As Dog the Bounty Hunter fans wait for news on Beth Chapman‘s condition, they are rallying around her latest tweet.

Chapman, who is married to Duane “Dog” Chapman, tweeted out a brief message just hours before she was placed into a medically induced coma.

In the message, she reveals the Dog has been spending more time outdoors, specifically to mow their yard.

And that’s the fourth time this week he’s mowed the lawn 🧐

What do you think ? Does the man have something on his mind or he just forgot how many times he’s mowed the lawn #AskingForAFriend — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) June 22, 2019

She joked that he either had “something on his mind” or that the world renown bounty hunter was getting forgetful.

Fans filed into the tweet’s replies with thoughts that perhaps Dog was stepping away to reflect on things, mainly Chapman’s illness. Aside from that, he also has his day job as a bounty hunter, his upcoming WGN America series Dog’s Most Wanted, and his multiple children to stay in touch with, among other commitments.

It’s a coping mechanism. I do housework when I’m stressed. Your lawn must be big. Maybe he just does some each day and each day he talks with God a little longer giving his stress to the big guy. Bless the whole Chapman family during this time. — Super 9 🌴💗🦋 (@jvmv99) June 23, 2019

Awwwwww that’s because he doesn’t want anyone to see him upset and has you on his mind 24/7 this is his way of coping with everything. You both are in my thoughts and prayers. I hope your doing well Beth stay strong and continue to fight🙏🏻❤🤘🏻 — Lea Marie (@SadbutTrue921) June 23, 2019

Duane has a lot on his mind Beth. And he is mowing the lawn trying to figure out a solution to the problems. — Kim McGinnis (@KimMcGi34305418) June 22, 2019

It’s easy to see how all that could get overwhelming for anyone, even Dog. So it’s very likely he just needed to clear his head.

Otherwise, fans have also been sending prayers to Chapman as she is now in a coma.

Praying for you @MrsdogC I’ve been up all night and morning praying. God please heal her bring her out of this. We claim healing in jesus name amen — TheMusicQueenNene (@MusicQueenNene) June 23, 2019

Love you Beth! Sending prayers!! — mpls punker (@mplspunker) June 23, 2019

Beth…keep fighting! We are thinking and praying for you and your family! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Christina Stoff (@christina_stoff) June 23, 2019

She is being treated at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, specifically in the intensive care unit. Not exactly details of her latest medical scare have been released, but it is presumed that this was brought on by her battle with throat cancer.