Dog the Bounty Hunter and Beth Chapman Share Easter Greetings in New Photo

It looks like it was a tropical Easter for the Dog the Bounty Hunter family!

Former bounty hunting couple Duane “Dog” Chapman and his wife Beth got all gussied up for the big holiday while on vacation in Hawaii, with Dog sporting a yellow plaid shirt and shades and Beth looking springtime chic in a white floral dress accented with layered pearl necklaces.

“Happy Easter From Hawaii,” Beth captioned the photo shared on Instagram, adding the hastags #hesrisen, #easterbunny and #eastersunday.

The couple looked happy cuddled up on vacation together, dispelling some concerns fans of theirs had that some sort of infidelity was driving them apart.

Late last month, Beth shared a cryptic meme on Instagram that had fans thinking everything was not great in their relationship.

“Cheat on a good woman and karma makes sure you end up with the b— you deserve,” her post read.

“Trying to tell us something?” one follower wrote under the captionless post, with another commenting, “Please tell me dog didn’t cheat!”

“Hope you aren’t referring to Dog,” noted a third, while a fourth wrote, “I pray this didn’t happen to you!”

But it looks like the family is all in tact, and healing after a tough year health-wise.

Last year, the reality personality was diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer, and had to undergo major surgery to have any chance of survival, which was all chronicled in Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives in November.

The two-hour special followed the family’s journey through Beth’s cancer diagnosis, surgery and healing, which concluded with the news she was deemed cancer-free.

“Hello, attention. No cancer,” Chapman said as he delivered the news.

“There is a God. This could be a miracle. This could be a healing,” he said on camera. “[The doctor] said if I wasn’t such a good husband it wouldn’t have worked out that great. Oh, I can breathe. Beth Chapman, you did it.”

Since the good news, fans and cast members alike have been rallying for a reboot of the show, but the network has yet to release a statement publicly.

