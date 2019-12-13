‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman’s Wintry Colorado Photo Has Fans Remembering Beth

Duane “Dog” Chapman’s beautiful wintry snapshot has Dog the Bounty Hunter fans remembering his late wife, Beth Chapman, who passed away in June due to complications with her cancer diagnosis. Sharing a picture of deer enjoying a snowy scene originally taken by Beth to Instagram, Chapman kept the post captionless, but his fans knew the sentiment behind it all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duane Lee Chapman (@duanedogchapman) on Dec 12, 2019 at 10:19pm PST

“Beth is all around you,” one follower reassured the bounty hunter, as another added, “Beautiful wildlife, Beth is with you for sure, she enjoyed such beautiful animals.”

As the Chapman family celebrates the holidays without Beth for the first time, there was some extra love coming their way from fans.

“God bless you Dog and your family, the 1st of any holidays are the worst,” one follower wrote. “Keep her traditions alive, she is a whisper near you. XO.”

Chapman has been candid about how his family has been struggling with the loss of its matriarch, telling PEOPLE in August he feels he should have died before his late wife.

“Each one copes differently, there is a few that really barely making it,” he said at the time. “We don’t know what to do. We haven’t read, we weren’t prepared. I lost my mother first, and when my mom passed away, I’m like, ‘I wish dad would have died first’, you know, because I love my mummy. So I went to them and said, ‘I’m so sorry that I didn’t die first and mum did.’”

“And they were like, ‘Yeah dad, why?’ So I was like, ‘Oh my God, I know what that feels like, I should’ve been the one. The guy goes first,’” he added. “So that’s hard for them… And I guess I’m the softy of the group, because I never wanted to punish. I said, ‘Your mom is gonna get you if you don’t do that.’ So now I gotta be the one that does that, and I don’t like that and they don’t either.”

Photo credit: WGN