‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Duane Chapman Posts Photo With Dr. Oz After Life-Saving ‘Intervention’

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s team shared a photo with Dr. Oz host Mehmet Oz on Twitter Friday, teasing his appearance Oz’s show Monday. In the interview, Chapman opened up about his recent health scare and revealed he suffered a pumlonary emoblism in the heart. Chapman revealed he was “afraid to die” when he was hospitalized earlier this month.

“Don’t miss this special episode with [Chapman]. Tune in Monday and don’t miss the [Dr. Oz] show. The Dr’s intervention was emotional and honest – and may save Dog’s life,” Chapman’s team tweeted, along with a photo of Chapman with Oz in Colorado.

The interview with Oz will air during Monday’s episode of Dr. Oz.

“You’re not going to be here with the heart the way it is right now,” Oz warned Dog in a preview. “Fear of death is normal. I’m surprised you don’t fear death when you’re chasing after convicts. But when you run away from doctors, that means you have to do your own doctoring.”

Chapman admitted he is not ready to die, even though he thought he was around after his wife, Beth Chapman, died in June.

“After Beth left, I said I’m not afraid to die,” Chapman said. “Oh, I was afraid to die. I said, please let go of my heart honey. Quit squeezing my heart. So I take that back. I’m afraid to go. I don’t want to.”

Oz later told PEOPLE that Chapman was “fearful” after losing Beth.

“She was the one that would go with him and keep him balanced so he could deal with these things. Losing her took away his biggest support,” he told the magazine. “I said, ‘What would Beth do. What would she say to you? I don’t think she’d be happy with what you’re doing. You’re throwing away your life, you’re throwing away your ability to parent your kids. You have to man up.’ That’s what she would say.”

Chapman told PEOPLE he has since tied to get back on a positive path by having a healthier diet and using blood thinners. He is also trying to quit smoking.

“Once this goes away, I am 100 percent,” Chapman explained. “I’ve had fears. The blood clot is not a normal thing but it happens a lot, but I’m going to be 100 percent. I’m encouraged by it.”

Chapman was hospitalized last week. There were fears that he suffered a heart attack, but thankfully he did not.

“Dog is back at home and resting comfortably,” Chapman’s representatives said in a statement after he left the hospital. “He is overwhelmed by the support of fans and friends from around the world, and is deeply touched by the outpouring of prayers, love, and encouragement. While he is following doctor’s orders and taking time to heal, he wants everyone to follow DOG’S ORDERS and watch Dog’s Most Wanted Wednesday night on WGN America.”

New episodes of Dog’s Most Wanted air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN.

Photo credit: Getty Images