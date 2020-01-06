‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman’s Daughter Lyssa Reacts to Father’s Photo With Rumored Girlfriend Moon Angell

After Duane “Dog” Chapman shared a photo with a woman who is rumored to be his new girlfriend, Moon Angell, Chapman’s 32-year-old daughter, “Baby Lyssa” Chapman, reacted to the post in the comments. Lyssa, who has been vocal in her dislike of Angell, left three vomiting emojis in the comments section of Chapman’s photo with Angell, which he shared Sunday.

Since posting the photo, Chapman has since disabled comments on the post, meaning Lyssa’s comment, as well as all others on the post, has been removed. In the picture, Chapman and Angell smile for the selfie, with Chapman, 66, flashing a thumbs-up sign.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you MOON !!!!” he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duane Lee Chapman (@duanedogchapman) on Jan 5, 2020 at 12:03pm PST

Angell has been a controversial figure among Dog the Bounty Hunter fans, especially after Lyssa called her out on Twitter recently for “moving in” on her father just months after his late wife Beth Chapman‘s death. Beth, who is Lyssa’s stepmother, died in late June at 51 following a battle with cancer.

Lyssa and Angell engaged in a public argument on Twitter last month, with the public back-and-forth starting when Angell referred to Lyssa as “Lil Miss TMZ Rat” in a now-deleted tweet.

“You’re disgusting woman,” Lyssa quickly replied. “Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!!”

Angell defended herself in several tweets written in all capital letters, insisting that she’s been working with the Chapman family for 21 years. In many of her tweets, Angell made several allegations against Lyssa, calling her a “drunk a$$” and attacking Lyssa’s fans. She wrote to one fan, “YOU GONNA BE SHOCKED WHEN DOG HIMSELF MAKES A STATEMENT ABOUT ALL THIS.”

Angell’s LinkedIn profile claims that she has been working for the Chapman family in Hawaii since September 1998. She lists her job title as “Hollywood Executive/Personal Assistant/Denver Dog House Merch Store/DTBH Facebook.” She is also the CEO of The Silver Moon, a “freelance professional hair and makeup artist 1st based in Maui – Hawaii.”

Aside from Lyssa’s since-removed Instagram comment with the nauseated emojis, she has not publicly spoken about Angell in recent weeks. She did post an Instagram photo of Beth on Sunday, calling her “the one and only.” She also shared a fan’s post to her Instagram Story calling out Angell. “NO WOMAN CAN’T EVER TAKE HER PLACE,” the post read, in part. “BETH WAS BEAUTIFUL, UNIQUE, SMART, TALENTED ETC. CAN’T NO F—IN BODY COME CLOSE TO BEING HER.”

After Beth’s death, Dog opened up about if he’d ever move on romantically, saying he “probably will” have other girlfriends but would never remarry. “I told her that,” he told PEOPLE in September. “What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married.”

“And she said to me, ‘We are human, OK?’ And probably the same thing I’d say to her: ‘I know you’re gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me,” he explained.