‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman Admits He Needs ‘Love’ Months After Beth’s Death

Duane “Dog” Chapman is opening up about his need for love seven months after the loss of wife Beth Chapman, who passed away at the age of 51 due to complications with related to her cancer battle. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star opened up about his life now and what’s next for him in a new profile for The New York Times, including an interesting part of his morning routine.

“I need the attention. I wake up every day and say, ‘Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the baddest bounty hunter of them all?,’” he told the newspaper. “I need love.”

Chapman’s manager at Brillstein Entertainment also weighed in on his emotional state, telling the Times, “Dog’s very lonely. I was there at many points in the hospital with him, and it was very difficult. He’s lost, but he knows he must go on and provide for his family.”

In August, the reality star told PEOPLE that while he would never marry again, he and his late wife had discussed his romantic future before she passed.

“What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married,” he said. “And she said to me, ‘We are human, okay?’ And probably the same thing I’d say to her: ‘I know you’e gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me.”

Dog’s daughters Lyssa and Cecily Chapman have recently accused their father of dating Beth’s former assistant, Moon Angell, but the bounty hunter has denied all romantic involvement with the family friend to Radar Online.

“She has just been so good to me. I’ll get really emotional and find myself getting into a dark hole and she will tell me to suck it up,” he explained. “So it’s been good having her by my side.”

