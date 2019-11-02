‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Daughter Bonnie Chapman Turns Heads With Cannabis-Inspired Treats in Instagram Story

Duane “Dog” Chapman and Beth Chapman‘s daughter Bonnie Chapman appeared to tease fans with what appeared to be weed treats on her Instagram Story Saturday. She showed off several Koko Nuggz treats she received, and while they looked like jars of cannabis bus, they were not. It turns out that Koko Nuggz is a brand that makes cannabis bud-shaped chocolate treats.

“Coolest looking chocolate ever. Get yours at [Koko Nugz],” Bonnie wrote in the caption to one of the videos.

Bonnie received several jars from the company, in different flavors. The Koko Nuggz site sells cookies & cream, salted caramel, red velvet cake, peanut butter, strawberry shortcake, kushbetter and banana split flavored chocolate. They also sell their chocolate in smaller baggies and recently began selling blunt-shaped chocolate bars for $8 each.

Koko Nuggz also teamed up with Amber Rose for a flavor called “unicorn.” It does not actually taste like a unicorn, but instead tastes like a birthday cake and includes edible glitter.

Earlier this week, Bonnie, 20, marked what would have been her mother’s 52nd birthday. She shared several photos of Beth, taken during her high school graduation, alongside a heartbreaking tribute.

“I miss you everyday. Your birthday is coming up, wish I could celebrate with you one last time,” Bonnie wrote on Oct. 27. “Thank you for being there for my graduation, now I’m so thankful I have that moment with you.”

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, Bonnie’s father celebrated Beth’s life on Instagram by sharing a montage of her best Dog’s Most Wanted moments. “There will never be another like you. Happy birthday Beth! We [heart] you,” Chapman wrote.

According to TMZ, Chapman spent part of Tuesday at the family’s home in Denver. It was a “tear-filled day” for the reality TV star, who surrounded himself with photos of Beth and their family, “reflecting on their lives.” He also reportedly called their children to talk about the “positive impact” Beth had on their lives.

Bonnie recently had her own health scare. In late September, she was hospitalized briefly for symptoms from sciatica. She told fans she was “in so much pain” when she was hospitalized.

In a statement to Yahoo Entertainment, Bonnie said she was “hospitalized due to back pain, which turned out to be a pretty bad case of sciatica. I wasn’t able to sleep or walk.”

“I’m still in quite a bit of pain, but it’s been tolerable,” she added.

While her parents and older siblings went into the bounty hunting business, Bonnie is hoping to blaze her own trail in the makeup industry. She has posted several pictures of the intricate eye makeup art she creates on Instagram.

“Do I scare you? Here’s a basic scare crow look than anyone can do,” she wrote when showing off a look she created for Halloween. “I’ve gone as a scare crow once for Halloween, I enjoyed it! You guys ask for more full faces, so here one is! Let me know if you want more photos like this.”

Photo credit: Getty Images