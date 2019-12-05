Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues to Combat Fake Reports Saying He Died

Duane “Dog” Chapman is clearing up rumors about his supposed passing. The Dog’s Most Wanted star took to social media Wednesday to once again deny reports he died after noticing some of his followers growing concerned. The reports come months after the death of Beth Chapman in June, who passed away at the age of 51 following a battle with throat and lung cancer.

The television personality shared a photo of himself with a serious look on his face. He held up a sign that read “I’m Alive!” along with a cop of a recent edition of The Denver Post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans responded to the post on social media with positive messages for Chapman.

PLEASE STOP PAYING ATTENTION TO THE FAKE POSTS ABOUT MY DEATH. I LOVE YOU ALL!! #DOGPOUND!!! pic.twitter.com/1dA71SqOCA — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) December 4, 2019

“Oh Dwayne you look so tired x Hugs..” one fan wrote.

“God bless you Dog and I’m so sorry you and your family are having to go through this,” another user commented.

“We know your still here dog !!!! We don’t listen to trolls …… [prayer hands emoji] we need ya,” another fan wrote.

“I love you and I thank God you’re alive. Please have wonderful Holidays,” another fan commented.

Fans have been worrying about Chapman’s health since he was hospitalized for a heart issue in September, though he is now doing much better.

“I will never, ever be the same emotionally, because there’s a huge piece of my heart that isn’t there anymore,” he recently told PEOPLE. “But I have to remain Dad and the Dog.”

The new post comes just a few days after Dog celebrated Thanksgiving with his children and marked the first fall holiday without Beth. On his Instagram Story that day, he linked to a post from costar Rainy Robinson informing fans about a memorial scholarship set up in Beth’s honor.

“For those of you that don’t know, A Beth Chapman Memorial Scholarship non-profit was established in her honor,” the post from Robinson read. “This scholarship is designated for those wanting to complete their GED/HiSet test. https://www.mrsdog.org Please share. [red heart emoji] #ThisOnesForBeth #DogsMostWantedSeason2”

He also opened up to YouTube at the time he was tasked with cooking the turkey this year saying, “I hope there is a guide on YouTube!”

“Several family members are coming for the meal and my children are all freaked out because I’m cooking,” he told the outlet. “The daughters will be bringing other dishes to go with the turkey. We always realize what the day of Thanksgiving means, so we all talk about the main thing we are thankful for.”

“We also have an award we give out, which is called the Butthole of the Turkey award and it goes to the most difficult child of that previous year,” he added, revealing his son Garry was getting the win in 2019.