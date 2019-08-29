Bonnie Chapman’s Epic Photo of Chuck Norris With ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ and Family Has Fans So Pumped Up

Bonnie Chapman recently shared an epic photo of Chuck Norris with Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman and his family, and it has fans so incredibly pumped up. Chapman shared the photo to her Instagram, revealing a snapshot of she and her family hanging out with the Walker, Texas Ranger star during what appears to be a fan convention.

“Totally didn’t freak out today meeting people I look up to,” she wrote in the post’s caption, which also featured some other celebrities that she got to meet.

Many of Chapman’s fans and followers have since been commenting on the post, with one saying, “I would literally freak out to meet your dad and brother and you and Chuck Norris!” Another person joked, “If you meet chuck Norris, you freak out. End of story. Its chuck…Norris!” Someone else simply exclaimed, “Walker Texas Ranger! The most dangerous man alive!”

While many fans commented on the fact that Chapman met Norris, others took an opportunity to compliment her on the “beautiful” woman she’s grown to become.

“You look so much like your beautiful mother. I send you and your family my best and warmest good wishes and much love,” one fan offered.

This summer has been a tough one for the Chapman family, as their matriarch Beth passed away in June after a long battle with cancer.

“It’s really hard I’m not gonna lie,” Chapman said of how she’s been feeling while speaking with SurvivorNet. “To see new moments of [my mom] that I haven’t seen… it brings back a flood of emotion. It makes me feel like she’s still here, but then I’m brought back to reality, realizing it’s something that happened in the past, not right now.”

“It’s very vulnerable,” she added. “It’s unlike anything you could really experience. It’s having the whole world have eyes on you in an intimate way and to have the whole world know exactly what you’re going through.”

Chapman also spoke of how her father continued to take care of her mother, saying. “Even as her hair started to diminish, he would tell her that she looked like an Egyptian goddess. He just loved her so much, and I’m really proud of him for sticking with her until the very last moments. That’s what she needed. She needed someone who loved her as much as my dad did. You know, I think that she truly feels that love now.”

Beth Chapman was only 51 years old at the time of her death.

