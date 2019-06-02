‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Upset Over ‘Insensitive’ Comments From Family Amid Cancer Battle

Beth Chapman’s family drama is beginning to affect her as she continues to fight cancer. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the “insensitive talk” among members of her family, amid an on-going feud with stepdaughter “Baby Lyssa” Chapman.

Beth, 51, responded to a fan going through a similar experience, who said that “Some family members just are awful.” The reality TV personality responded, agreeing that that type of chatter is “not appropriate” when someone, such as herself, is ailing. She suggested it intensifies the situation, and can worsen the condition.

The tweet came on the coattails of a nasty back-and-forth between Beth and Lyssa, 31. The drama started when Beth accused Lyssa of not acknowledging her “on Mother’s Day” and keeping her and Duane “Dog” Chapman from daughter Abbie Chapman’s high school graduation.

Lyssa was quick to weigh in, replying to her stepmother’s tweet with cold hard facts. She assured her, and fans watching the feud unfold, that she “did write on Mother’s Day,” and did not exclude her parents from the graduation celebration. She added in the tweet that Beth never intended to come to the event, as she was away at the time.

“So just to recap. 1. I did write on Mother’s Day. 2. You had not plans to attend Abbie’s graduation as you’re off island. 3. You and Dad are not blocked and you know it,” she tweeted.

The latter portion of her tweet was a reference to a conversation between Beth and a fan. In the exchange, Beth claimed she decided to call Lyssa out on Twitter “Because she doesn’t answer my calls and has us blocked.” She added, “I’m going to reach my child how I see fit.”

Beth isn’t Lyssa’s biological mother. She is one of several stepchildren whom Beth refers to as her “bonus” kids. Beth did so in a message sent before the one specifically calling out Lyssa, which also appears to have been related.

“It’s the most hurtful act not to acknowledge the woman who gave you life or [the one who] saved it. It’s a thankless job sometimes and one that requires [patience] and forgiveness,” she wrote on Twitter. “[I’ve] been blessed with my kids and my bonus kids I love them equally.”

A fan responded to the message, saying that it was “very sad.” The Twitter user noted that Beth was “always on [Lyssa’s] side about everything.” Beth assured the fan that she is “still on her side,” but added, “[I’m] just disappointed at her priorities and her choices.”