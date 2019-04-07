‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Sends First Message Since Hospitalization to Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman is sending love to a fellow reality personality after being rushed to the hospital amid her battle with cancer Saturday.

In her first public message on social media since being released home, the Dog’s Most Wanted star replied to a message from Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolcia-Biermann, who wrote, “Thinking about you and praying for you [Beth Chapman], sending lots of positive vibes your way.”

Chapman responded with a kiss emoji, writing, “I love you friend …”

😘💋 I love you friend … https://t.co/pFeeQ3iteR — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) April 7, 2019

In a statement from the Chapman family to PopCulture.com, a representative for the reality personality said, “Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs. Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built up. She is now at home resting with her husband. She and [husband Duane “Dog” Chapman] are so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming.”

Beth was initially diagnosed with throat cancer back in 2017, undergoing invasive surgery in September 2017 to remove the diseased tissue, which was chronicled in the A&E special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives.

Being declared “cancer-free” by doctors following the surgery, the reality personality was rushed to the hospital just over a year later with a blockage in her throat surgeons determined to be cancerous, and as Dog put it, “incurable.”

“She hasn’t been feeling well of late and Dog is by her side,” a source told Us Weekly shortly before her hospitalization over the weekend. “One thing everyone knows about Beth is that she’s a fighter.”

In a recent interview with DailyMailTV, Dog revealed that while Beth is fighting the cancer medically through a number of treatments, keeping themselves strong as a family is also vital for her health.

“My baby has cancer and she is fighting like hell. I have cried a lot over this because Beth is my everything,” Chapman said in the interview. “Despite all of the obstacles I have overcome, this is by far the biggest test of my life and mark my words, I will not let her die. …She is my rock and my bodyguard. I will do everything I can to keep her here.”

The couple is also continuing with their bounty hunting duties, appearing in the upcoming WGN reality show, Dog’s Most Wanted, to track down criminals on the run from the law. No official premiere date has been announced for the new WGN show.

Photo credit: Instagram/Beth Chapman