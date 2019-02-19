‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Has Plea for Fans After Announcing New Show ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’

Beth Chapman and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman are heading back to TV, and the reality personality wants her fans to let the whole world know!

After the bounty hunting couple’s new show, Dog’s Most Wanted, was announced as premiering sometime in 2019 on WGN America, the reality personality, 51, took to Twitter to rally the Dog Pound and ask them to get the new series trending on social media.

“Let’s show [WGN America] how we make Dogs Most Wanted (sic) #DogWgna trend,” she wrote. “#DogPound let’s get busy are you happy to have us back let’s roll it guys.”

Dog’s Most Wanted will air as a 10-part series, Us Weekly reported Monday, following Dog and Beth as they hunt down and apprehend criminals who have made it to the FBI, U.S. Marshals and States’ Most Wanted Fugitives lists.

“Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system,” Dog, 66, said in a statement as part of the announcement. “With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets, the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!”

Dog and Beth first found their feet on reality television on the A&E reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter, which aired from 2004 to 2012, which is currently airing in syndication. In 2017, the couple returned to the network for a special titled Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which followed Beth’s battle with throat cancer after being diagnosed in September 2017 and subsequently undergoing a risky surgery to remove the diseased tissue.

In November 2018, the Chapman family was devastated when, after an emergency surgery to remove a blockage in Beth’s throat, doctors discovered that her cancer had returned.

“She is not doing good,” Dog told TMZ after confirming news of the diagnosis. “I appreciate the question and please say a prayer.”

“We are all so devastated. We love our Mommy so much and thank you guys for being here,” the couple’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, added. “We got such an amazing [outpouring] from our fans and we just really appreciate it… Poor daddy.”

Dog’s Most Wanted will premiere in 2019 on WGN.

