‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Not Undergoing Chemotherapy, Calls Cancer ‘Ultimate Test of Faith’

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman is opening up about her decision not to undergo chemotherapy after being diagnosed for a second time with cancer late last year.

During a live-streamed speech at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida, Sunday, Chapman talked about her “incurable” diagnosis in terms of her faith and her relationship with husband Duane “Dog” Chapman.

“I don’t go to God and go….why did I get cancer? He will roll his eyes at me, because I know why — because it’s the ultimate test of faith. It’s the evidence of things hoped for and it’s the substance of things not known,” she explained.

Dog added that the two decided not to pursue chemotherapy for Beth this time around, as the last time she was treated for the illness in 2017, she had an incredibly painful experience with the treatment. Since being diagnosed once again with cancer in 2018, Beth has been using nontraditional treatments in attempts to cure her disease.

Beth added, “Chemotherapy is not my bag people. That is not for me. For me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it’ll either be taught to you or to me.”

While the return of Beth’s cancer certainly threw the family for a loop, the reality personality said spending time with her husband has, and continues to be the best part of her life.

“We’ve had an amazing life. We had great fun and we are still having fun,” she gushed, saying that despite her bleak prognosis, she has “a lot to do” still in life, and is not giving up, saying that she believes “the Lord of impossible miracles” will come through to help her.

Dog and Beth are definitely not slowing down, starring in a new WGN show, Dog’s Most Wanted, which was originally slated to air in 2019, but Beth revealed would be pushed to at least 2020 on social media last week.

After a fan excitedly tweeted at her about the new series’ impending premiere, she retweeted the message and wrote, “Apparently not this year.”

Upon hearing fans’ disappointment, she added, “I know me to (sic) I was hoping to at least see it air.”

Photo credit: Darryl Oumi/Getty Images