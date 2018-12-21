Dog the Bounty Hunter and Beth Chapman ‘Clinging to Each Other’ After Cancer Diagnosis

Duane “Dog” Chapman and his wife Beth Chapman are relying on one another to get through the tough times after Beth’s cancer was revealed to have returned last month.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter stars’ family told E! News Thursday that Beth is “preparing for the battle of her life,” having been given a “50/50 chance of the chemotherapy working” to destroy the cancer Dog recently described as “incurable.”

The couple has decided to seek out “other treatments” in Boston, Houston and “possibly at MD Anderson,” the family added to the publication.

Despite the resurgence of the cancer, with which Beth was initially diagnosed in September 2017 and subsequently treated with throat surgery, “Beth is very strong, very healthy and very active.”

After returning home from Beth’s hospitalization for emergency throat surgery on Nov. 27, the family added that Dog and Beth are “trying very had to keep things as normal as possible for their children.”

Throughout, the couple said they are “clinging to each other while they go through the search for a cure.”

The family also revealed that after the bad news broke, Dog returned to “full time bounty hunting to try to help absorb some of the cost of his wife’s medical bills.”

Meanwhile, Beth has remained as stubborn as ever, Dog recently told Us Weekly.

“Beth will not take anything the doctors want to give her. Even the doctor told me he doesn’t want her to have seizures if the pain is that bad, but she won’t do it,” he explained. “She takes over-the-counter pain meds. She will not take anything prescription.”

As for himself, he’s been relying on his faith to get the family through this tough time.

“I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it… I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time,” he told the publication. “I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a dealmaker, and I’ll do anything.”

Meanwhile, Dog the Bounty Hunter fans have been hoping for a reboot of the reality show, especially after the cryptic message Beth shared on social media earlier this week.

“#DogPound you guys are getting the greatest #Christmas present ever …wait for it,” she wrote, tagging her husband, Dog’s son Leland Chapman and his daughter Cecily Chapman.

