Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Grandson Thanks A&E After Emotional Special

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s family, friends and fans swarmed him and wife Beth Chapman with support during their emotional two-hour special Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives on Monday.

The show, which addressed Beth’s battle with stage 2 throat cancer, had every member of the Chapman family expressing their love and thanks, including grandson Dakota Chapman.

. @AETV for bringing us Home #Dogandbeth and the #dog pound we thank you ..all our crew you d been like family thank you for staying with us #DOGPOUND — Dakota Chapman (@dakotadog808) November 28, 2017

“[A&E] for bringing us Home #Dogandbeth and the #dog pound we thank you.. all our crew you d been like family thank you for staying with us,” the 22-year-old wrote, adding the popular “#DOGPOUND” hashtag.

The A&E special chronicles Beth’s diagnosis with a squamous cell carcinoma in her throat in August, then followed the 13-hour surgery to remove the mass in September.

Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, broke down in the special, revealing that of the thousands of wanted criminals he’s taken down, none are as tough as his wife.

“We’re gonna show the world how she’s gonna beat this, OK?” he said. “I couldn’t do this OK, that’s a tough woman, physically, emotionally, spiritually. The cancer picked on the wrong female.”

Based on her original prognosis, doctors gave Beth a 50/50 chance of survival. But later in the special, a pathology report Dog received said Beth showed no signs of the disease.

“Hello, attention. No cancer,” Dog said as he delivered the news.

“There is a God. This could be a miracle. This could be a healing,” he said on camera. “[The doctor] said if I wasn’t such a good husband it wouldn’t have worked out that great. Oh, I can breathe. Beth Chapman, you did it.

Dog and Beth gained fame for their reality show Dog the Bounty Hunter in 2004, and though they continued the dangerous business after the show’s cancellation in 2012, they’re finally hanging up their hats when it comes to bounty hunting.

“I don’t know that [Dog]’s looked for a job in the past 40 years, but we gotta change because we need longevity,” Beth told TooFab. “We have small children, we have people counting on us. It doesn’t mean that our stance on the criminal justice system has changed, it means that we may want to change.”

Beth admits that her cancer battle has taught her to focus on the positive in every situation.