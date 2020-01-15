‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Alum Justin Bihag Arrested for Probation Violation

Things in the Dog the Bounty Hunter world are getting even more dramatic than they already are, with TMZ reporting Wednesday that former cast member Justin Bihag, who has been called Duane “Dog” Chapman’s nephew on the show and is the son of Chapman’s rumored girlfriend, was arrested Sunday in Edgewater, Colorado for violating the terms of his probation. According to Bihag’s arrest report obtained by the outlet, Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa, was the one who tipped off police that he had allegedly been using alcohol and marijuana after feeling “compelled to report it.”

Nothing like a good dose of JUSTICE. One down, one to go. 💪🏽 — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 13, 2020

Chapman was also apparently roped into the drama, TMZ reporting Bihag called the reality personality on the phone. While the bounty hunter tried to calm him down, Bihag was arrested on suspicion of violating the protective order prohibiting substance use.

His relationship with Bihag’s mom, longtime family friend Moon Angell, has been the subject of some serious ire on the part of Lyssa and stepdaughter Cecily, both of whom have accused late Beth Chapman’s former assistant of moving in on their father as he grieves the loss of his wife in June. Chapman and Moon have both denied having a romantic relationship, saying they are just friends, but Lyssa has been quite vocal about her opinion of Angell, calling her a “disgusting woman” on Twitter in December.

“Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before,” she wrote. “God will get you MARY !!!”

“If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? [It’s not when or why, it’s who],” she added.

