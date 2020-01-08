Dog Chapman Denies Dating Beth Chapman’s Former Assistant Moon Angell Amid Daughter Lyssa’s Angry Claims

Duane “Dog” Chapman is setting the record straight about the rumored romance with late wife Beth Chapman’s former assistant, Moon Angell. Despite the anger directed at Angell by Dog’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, and stepdaughter, Cecily Chapman, Dog insisted to Radar Online Tuesday that the two are just friends leaning on each other to get through a tough time.

“She has just been so good to me. I’ll get really emotional and find myself getting into a dark hole and she will tell me to suck it up,” he explained. “So it’s been good having her by my side.”

That denial from Dog hasn’t kept the Chapman ladies from expressing their disapproval on social media, with Lyssa writing recently, “If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho.”

She added to Angell on social media in a tweet she’s since deleted, “You’re disgusting woman. Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!!”

While Dog might not be in a relationship for now, he told Radar that he isn’t ruling out dating seven months after Beth passed away following a battle with cancer.

“I’m very lonely,” he told the outlet. “Beth [and I] talked about death and I’d say, ‘You know Beth, I’ll never get married and I’ll never have a girlfriend again.’ She’s like, ‘Shut up. You will too. You need a woman beside you.’”

“I’m the kind of guy that has to have a woman around me. There will never another Mrs. Dog,” he continued. “But I have to find a way to move on. I’m so lonely right now. I’m just really lonely.”

But even if Angell isn’t his perfect match, Dog said he is ready to get back in the dating game.

“I see myself dating again. I am a human being. I don’t ever remember being single,” he admitted. “And of course what do you do now, you go to the bars. I can’t drink. I’ll be in jail. I really can’t drink without Beth being around, because I’ll get in trouble. But I’ll probably end up dating soon.”

Photo credit: Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images