‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star’s Daughter-In-Law Jodie Chapman Got Her Very First Speeding Ticket After 15 Years Driving

Jodie Chapman, the daughter-in-law of Dog the Bounty Hunter, recently shared the details of her run-in with the law. She wrote on Instagram that after over 15 years of a flawless driving record, she now has her first blemish after being cited for speeding.

“Basically the weather just went from 95-35 like it saw a state trooper. True story: I just got my first ever speeding ticket last week!,” she wrote. “UGHHHH I was soooo mad! In over 15+ years of driving with a PERFECT clean record here we are. Big FAT ticket (& no I wasn’t going 95 in a 35) lol. Dear weather & police officers. how about we all just lighten it up a bit! Sincerely someone who wants warmer weather and a little less trouble with the law!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

One commenter warned Chapman about getting more tickets.

“I’m 54 years old and have only one speeding ticket,” she wrote. “But I also have a CDL and you have to watch getting speeding tickets because if you get two you have to take the test again and let me just say it’s not a easy test.”

Chapman replied, “lol!!! I can only imagine!!!”

Aside from her ticket, Chapman seems to be enjoying a fun-filled fall. Last week, she posted a series of photos of her son playing football. She wrote, in part, “Nothing like a football game under the lights! And over the weekend we did just that! It has been so fun to watch the boys get better and better every game. To watch them grow on the field and as a team. But sitting in the stands as a mom watching it all come together is definitely something special!”

A few days prior, she posted a photo of her daughter with one of their horses and wrote about the fall time chores they have to do around the farm. “You know the saying, ‘Excuse the mess the children are making memories.’ Well at our house it’s more like excuse the mud, dirt, poop & whatever else is on our hands, knees and faces, we’re busy living that country life!,” she wrote.”

“Today the kids don’t have school, so we are currently getting all the farm chores done! Stacking wood, poop scooping, winterizing hoses & water systems and of course giving our farm babies all the love!”