Does Sammi Sweetheart Regret Not Joining ‘Jersey Shore’ Reboot?

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has no regrets about being the only original Jersey Shore cast member not to return for the ongoing revival, Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

In fact, she was happy to pass on the reboot, especially due to the presence of her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

“Sammi isn’t regretting her decision to go back on the show at all. She knew if she went back on it would be toxic,” an insider told Us Weekly Sunday. “Just look at how everything is unfolding with Ronnie. She would have been thrown into this cheating drama for no reason just being for attached to the show.”

In a recent episode, Ortiz-Magro brought home a girl from the club, and got very handsy with her, despite having pregnant girlfriend Jen Harley waiting at home. The couple now shares a daughter, Ariana Sky, and recently engaged in a vicious online battle before breaking up over mutual claims of infidelity. The pair appears to be back together, however, with them posting videos on Instagram Stories of each other sleeping earlier this week.

Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Giancola, 31, dated on and off through all six seasons of Jersey Shore, then continued their relationship briefly when the show ended in 2012. They officially called it off in 2014 after he admits to have cheated on her.

“She gave me a timeline. She was like, I want to get married in six months — and I’m still trying to figure my life out,” Ortiz-Magro said on an episode of the reboot. “I got cold feet. I wanted to do the right thing, but there was a part of me that was like, ‘I’m not going to do the right thing.’ So I didn’t do it. I ended up cheating, she found out. I blew it. It’s over.”

Giancola now is in a relationship with bodybuilder Christian Biscardi.

“She’s so happy that she didn’t do the show now. She’s happy with her life and has moved on with her boyfriend. He’s the one,” the source added. “They have a great life together and have their own business. She doesn’t regret not going back on for a second.”

Four days after the April 5 premiere, she shared a photo with her boyfriend on Instagram, captioning it, “My strength.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

