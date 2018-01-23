DJ Pauly D Performs Lap Dance While Filming ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion in Miami

Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio prides himself on bringing the beats that make you move your feet, yet he showed off his own moves while filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Saturday afternoon. The 37-year-old reality star was spotted giving a lap dance to some young ladies on stage in a Miami bar.

The old Jersey Shore cast was spotted several times throughout the day, and photographers got some shots that may provide early hints to fans wondering how the televised reunion will go. The pictures, published on DailyMail, show a lot of laughter, a few tears and a lot of drinking.

The MTV stars gathered for lunch at Miami's Oceans Ten restaurant, sitting outdoors in the Florida sun. The group had a few drinks to get their new season started right, and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi enjoyed a few cigarettes as they all caught up.

The reunion made Jennifer "Jwoww" Farley emotional from the start, and she was seen blotting tears with a tissue, trying in vain not to mess up her make-up. Of course, Jwoww would never be caught out and about with a compact.

It was later at the Cleveland Bar where DJ Pauly D showed off his lap dance skills. The two women on stage with him at least appeared to be enjoying themselves, as the reality star whipped his tattooed arms around over his head and gyrated for their amusement.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was conspicuously absent from all the festivities. Sorrentino pled guilty to tax fraud on Friday, and he's now on the hook for five years in prison and a quarter million dollar fine. Still, his sentencing isn't until April 25, and the judge officially approved the reality star to travel to Miami for Family Vacation, so it's odd that he wasn't out with his old friends.

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola was also missing the fun. Giancola was the only original cast member who didn't want to return for the reboot, stating simply that she didn't want to spend time with her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Farley has voiced her hope that Giancola will at least drop by for an appearance, but so far she's hasn't shown up.