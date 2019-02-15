Dina Lohan Reveals Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Dreams

After Celebrity Big Brother, Dina Lohan is setting her sights on another popular reality series.

The famous momager, who made it to fourth place on the CBS reality competition series’ second season, revealed in an interview after the finale that she always dreamed of participating on Dancing With the Stars.

“I want to do Dancing With the Stars, you heard it here,” Lohan told Entertainment Tonight. “Everyone on the show has done it. So, it was so cool, they were telling me all about it. I was like, ‘I’ve wanted to do that for so long.’”

Should Lohan join the next season of the dancing competition series, set to air next fall, she would join other Celebrity Big Brother houseguests Ryan Lochte, Jonathan Bennett, Lolo Jones, Joey Lawrence and Tamar Braxton, who have all showed off their dance moves in previous seasons of the ABC show.

And if Lohan joins DWTS, could fans expect her daughter Lindsay Lohan to follow her in her quest for the Mirrorball trophy? The outlet writes that fans speculated the Lindsay Lohan’s Beach House star might have been in the running to appear on Season 16 of the series, though she reportedly turned it down last minute.

Aside from what might come next, Lohan reflected on her time in the Big Brother house, feeling grateful that she made it to the season finale amid all the other celebrity houseguests.

“I’ve just had such a great time,” Dina told the outlet. “I’ve met 11 amazing people that I will continue to be friends with and it was like a vacation for me. My kids were like, ‘Mommy, it’s your turn, go do it.’ So, they were supportive of me to do it … they were behind me 100 percent, so that helped me relax. They’re like, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll take care of everything at home.’”

Despite Braxton winning the ultimate prize, Lohan said she will never forget her Celebrity Big Brother experience, and getting the chance to show the world who she really is.

“Yeah, finally! I’m not some crazy momager, mean person,” she said. “I love managing my kids, I love managing, I’m taking on other clients as well and, you know, I was in this business before I had kids.”

Could her future also include a real-life reunion with her long-distance boyfriend of five years? We hope so as Jesse Nadler revealed in an interview with TMZ he plans on moving to New York to be closer to his woman, after her discussing the relationship on the show led many to believe she was being catfished.

“When the news first hit … my computer was going crazy and blowing up,” Nadler told TMZ. “And then I saw the ‘catfish’ term … and I was really not happy with that, ’cause I’m real.”