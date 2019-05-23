Did Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith Shade Her Amid Custody Battle?

Did Nathan Griffith just shade Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans in the midst of her fight to regain custody of her children?

On Sunday, Griffith shared a video of his and Evans’ son, Kaiser, blowing a kiss at the camera with Griffith’s girlfriend, Ashley Lanhardt.

“About the cutest thing EVER!!! I love [Lanhardt] and how she treats Kaiser so good. He loves his Ashley,” he captioned the cute clip, adding the hashtags #smile and #teamGriffith.

Fans couldn’t help but wonder if Griffith was subtly slamming his ex-fiancée, Evans, who lost custody of all her children last week and has been fighting Child Protective Services in court.

“Kaiser sure does seem happier when he’s with daddy!” one Twitter user wrote.

“He seems so much more truly happy and cared for with you guys and everyone is so glad to see him safe. Wishing the best for your family and hope things stay this way!” another said.

“Your son looks so happy & healthy. I agree, [Lanhardt is] the best woman in your life. Put a ring on it! We are rooting for your family,” another user wrote.

Kaiser has been staying with dad Griffith following his removal from Evans’ home with husband David Eason. CPS opened an investigation into Evans and Eason on May 4 after Eason, 30, shot and killed the family’s dog on their property in late April. A source told Radar that CPS authorized Griffith’s mother, Doris, to pick up Kaiser from his daycare.

“Nathan’s mother Doris got a call from CPS and they told her they had done the investigation and she should go get Kaiser out of daycare,” a source told Radar.

Kaiser has reportedly not returned to Evans’ home and has been living with Griffith.

“Kaiser was taken away Friday without my consent, before Mother’s Day, and I have been in touch with my lawyer pertaining this matter,” Evans confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly. “Kaiser was taken from his daycare by his grandmother [Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris] with no notice or call to me. CPS told Doris to take Kaiser without my consent and still have no legal paperwork signed by the judge stating my kids are taken from me.”

After Kaiser was removed, Evans also lost custody of her and Eason’s 2-year-old daughter Ensley and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa, who he had in a previous relationship. The two are reportedly believed to be in the care of Eason’s mother. Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, has full custody of Evans’ oldest son, 9-year-old Jace. Evans is allowed visitation with Jace.

Although Eason has not yet faced charges, the backlash to his actions have been swift. Both Eason and Evans have faced harsh criticism from fellow Teen Mom stars as well as fans, and MTV recently announced that Evans would no longer be a part of the reality TV series.

The couple appeared in court on Thursday, May 16, but left without their children.